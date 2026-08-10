ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Women Leaders Honoured In South Africa On National Women's Day

Johannesburg: A South African non-profit marked National Women's Day on Sunday by honouring prominent Hindu women leaders at an awards ceremony, followed by a fashion show featuring traditional attire from various Indian states. The Mathaji Foundation hosted the Hindu Women of the Year Awards at the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Johannesburg.

Led by Swamini Mathaji Dr Kali Samrakshini, the event brought together 42 organisations and over 1,000 attendees, beginning with cultural performances before the main presentations. South Africa's National Women's Day is celebrated annually on August 9, commemorating the 1956 march by about 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria against the apartheid government's oppressive pass laws.

The event honoured Hindu women who have built temples, provided free funeral and wedding services, promoted yoga and wellness, and launched community television broadcasts. Pandita Lucy Sigaban and television producer and presenter Yashika Singh received the award in the Sanatana Dharma category.

Yoga expert Maya Bhatt won the Health and Wellness award, while Anusha Pillay and Shirley Naran received Arts and Culture honours. Yogini Pillay and Rogini Naidoo won the awards in the Business and Education categories, respectively.

Jeannie Naggar was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts in supporting temples in areas where the Hindu community was denied residence during the apartheid era.

Keynote speaker Jolene Raison, a white South African children's author and linguistics academic, described her transition to Hinduism not as a rigid conversion but as a natural "coming home" to her original spiritual identity.