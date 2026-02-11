ETV Bharat / international

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Strikes Bangladesh

Dhaka: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Bangladesh on Tuesday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 10/02/2026 17:02:32 IST, Lat: 25.08 N, Long: 91.94 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bangladesh."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

It is estimated that an earthquake occurs every 30 seconds somewhere on Earth. But the bulk of those are too weak to be identified. A magnitude of 4.0 earthquake is only equivalent to about 6 tons of TNT explosives, but because the Richter scale is a base-10 logarithmic scale, the amount of energy released increases exponentially: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake is about 200 tons of TNT, 7.0 is 199,000 tons, and 9.0 is 99,000,000 tons of TNT, The Daily Star reported.