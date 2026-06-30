ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Student Held Captive, Assaulted By Unidentified Persons In Bangladesh

Dhaka: A Hindu student, who also works as a temple priest, was allegedly held captive and assaulted for money by unidentified persons in Bangladesh, a local media report said on Tuesday. Subhash Deuri, a 25-year-old law student at Jagannath University in Dhaka, was targeted by unidentified persons late on Monday, according to Bdnews24 media portal. It was not immediately clear if Deuri was targeted because of his faith.

Deuri was later found unconscious on the street in Old Dhaka area by his friends on the early hours of Tuesday, after which he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), the report said.

Mohammad Faruk, chief of the police outpost at DMCH, said he was admitted to the emergency department in critical condition around 7 am local time on Tuesday and is currently undergoing treatment. However, no police complaint has been lodged yet.

Kajal Debnath, the spokesperson of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told PTI, “We have heard of the incident and are trying to get the details and ascertain if it was just a case of mugging".

Deuri is from Magura district in Khulna, around 170 kilometres west of Dhaka, and lives in a rented apartment with a friend in the capital city, local media reported. Deuri’s roommate Durjoy Saha told the media portal that Deuri stepped out of his apartment around around 11:30 pm on Monday for some work.