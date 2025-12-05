ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Schoolgirls Allegedly Pressured To Convert In Pak's Sindh; Inquiry Launched

Karachi: Some Hindu girl students in Pakistan’s Sindh province have allegedly been told to convert to Islam to continue their studies, prompting the government to order an inquiry, an official said on Friday.

In late November, parents of some Hindu girl students at the Government High School in Mirpur Sakro in Sindh told the media that the school’s headmistress had allegedly asked the Hindu students to convert to Islam to continue their education.

It sparked outrage as the parents alleged that the Hindu students were being forced to recite the Kalma and being mocked for their faith. The parents also claimed some students were sent home after refusing to convert to Islam or reciting the Kalma.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kheeso Mal Kheal Das told the Senate on Thursday that the provincial education minister had ordered an inquiry into the matter. A spokesperson for the Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, confirmed a committee had been formed to visit Mirpur Sakro and unearth the truth.