ETV Bharat / international

Hindu-Muslim Couple Win Damages In UK Over Separation Before India Deportation

London: A Muslim man and his Hindu wife who had sought asylum in the UK on the grounds of feared persecution over their interfaith marriage have won a claim over being separated while in detention ahead of being deported to India.

High Court judge Simon Tinkler ruled on Tuesday that the couple may be owed damages from the UK Home Office over a breach of their right to family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (EHCR).

While their challenge against being denied asylum was rejected, the London court concluded that there had been a “serious failure” when the married couple were held separately.

“The claimants were a husband and wife. During the period when they were at the Immigration Detention Centre they were accommodated separately in the male and female accommodation areas, respectively," reads Justice Tinkler’s judgment.

“They said this was an unlawful interference with their Article 8 rights to family life... The claimants are therefore successful in seeking a declaration under Ground 3 that their separation in detention was an unlawful interference with their Article 8 rights," it reads.

The hearing before Tinkler was not listed to assess the “quantum of damages” and a claim to assess those damages, “if any”, will now be transferred to a lower court.

The couple, who are referred to only as FNB for the wife and FNN for the husband under the anonymity granted in asylum cases, claimed asylum in the UK on the basis of “feared persecution in India because of their interfaith marriage”.