ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Man Lynched To Death In Bangladesh Over Alleged Blasphemy

A general view shows the burned-out interior of The Daily Star newspaper office in Dhaka on December 19, 2025, amid protests following the news of the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Violence broke out in Bangladesh's capital early on December 19 after a youth leader of the country's 2024 pro-democracy uprising who was injured in an assassination attempt died in a hospital in Singapore. Several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country's two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff trapped inside. ( AFP )

Dhaka/New Delhi: A Hindu man was lynched to death and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh, in the latest incident of violence against the religious minority in the country. The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a factory worker in Mymensingh city, the Bangla Tribune news portal reported on Friday.

In a statement, the interim government on Friday condemned the lynching of the Hindu man in Mymensingh city, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. "The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it added. Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations on Thursday night and hanged from a tree, police said.

"After the incident, the angry crowd left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire. This stopped traffic on both sides of the highway," Inspector (Investigation) of Bhaluka Model Police Station Abdul Malek was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy. Malek added that the incident created tension in the area, and the police are trying to control the situation. The video of the incident went viral on social media.