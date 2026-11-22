ETV Bharat / international

'Hindu Vegetarian Meals Do Not Contain Egg': Man Threatens British Airlines Over Food; Airline Responds

Hindu Man Accuses British Airways Of Serving Him Egg In Veg Meals ( X/ @donot_hit_earth )

Hyderabad: A man has accused British Airways of serving him an egg and threatened to sue the airline while asking the SpaceX AI assistant Grok for help.

In a post on X on Sunday, Hitarth, whose bio says he is a graduate student at Arizona University in the United States, said he recently travelled with British Airways and pre-booked all his meals with the Hindu vegetarian dietary, “which must not contain egg, meat or fish”.

“However, one of my meal was containing egg. I would like to start a lawsuit. @grok, please help,” the youth wrote in the post. The youth also shared a photo of his meal, in which the packaging on the bread roll, apart from other information, read: "May contain traces of Milk, Egg, Soya..." Replying to his post, British Airways said that their Hindu vegetarian meals "do not contain egg". "The bread roll's ingredient list also does not include egg. However, as it is produced in a facility that handles other allergens, we cannot guarantee that it is completely free from traces of egg,” the airline customer service executive said.