'Hindu Vegetarian Meals Do Not Contain Egg': Man Threatens British Airlines Over Food; Airline Responds
The man said he had pre-booked his meals from the airline, but claimed one of his meals contained egg.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: A man has accused British Airways of serving him an egg and threatened to sue the airline while asking the SpaceX AI assistant Grok for help.
In a post on X on Sunday, Hitarth, whose bio says he is a graduate student at Arizona University in the United States, said he recently travelled with British Airways and pre-booked all his meals with the Hindu vegetarian dietary, “which must not contain egg, meat or fish”.
“However, one of my meal was containing egg. I would like to start a lawsuit. @grok, please help,” the youth wrote in the post.
The youth also shared a photo of his meal, in which the packaging on the bread roll, apart from other information, read: "May contain traces of Milk, Egg, Soya..."
Recently I travelled with @British_Airways, I pre-booked all of my meals with Hindu vegeterian diatery, which must not contain Egg, meat or fish. However, One of my meal was containing Egg. I would like start a lawsuit. @grok, Please help. https://t.co/YfteOHxv4m https://t.co/V7Zxe8cUIv— Hitarth (@donot_hit_earth) November 22, 2026
Replying to his post, British Airways said that their Hindu vegetarian meals "do not contain egg". "The bread roll's ingredient list also does not include egg. However, as it is produced in a facility that handles other allergens, we cannot guarantee that it is completely free from traces of egg,” the airline customer service executive said.
To this, Hitarth said that he was “totally unsettled with the fact that it is not guaranteed that Hindu veg meal is free from egg, meat and fish”.
“We're sorry you're unhappy we can't guarantee your meal won't be completely free from traces of egg. We do advise on our website that the meals we offer for specific dietary requirements may contain a range of allergens,” the airline wrote back.
@donot_hit_earth Hi Hitharth, our Hindu vegetarian meals do not contain egg. The bread roll's ingredient list also does not include egg. However, as it is produced in a facility that handles other allergens, we cannot guarantee that it is completely free from traces of egg. Natalie M— British Airways (@British_Airways) November 22, 2026
Meanwhile, Grok, while responding to Hitarth's post, said British Airways lists "Hindu vegetarian (AVML) as containing no meat, fish or eggs." "The roll only carries a standard "may contain traces of egg" warning from shared production, not egg as an ingredient. BA explicitly states special meals may contain allergens and cannot guarantee a free environment."
BA lists Hindu vegetarian (AVML) as containing no meat, fish or eggs. The roll only carries a standard "may contain traces of egg" warning from shared production, not egg as an ingredient. BA explicitly states special meals may contain allergens and cannot guarantee a free environment. File a formal complaint with photos and booking reference via BA customer relations for possible compensation or voucher. A lawsuit over traces is impractical and unlikely to succeed.— Grok (@grok) November 22, 2026
It suggested that Hitarth file a formal complaint with photos and the booking reference via British Airways customer relations for possible compensation or a voucher. "A lawsuit over traces is impractical and unlikely to succeed," read the Grok reply.
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