ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Kush Himalaya Snowpack Crashes To Record Low For Fourth Straight Year: ICIMOD

Kathmandu: Ganga basin is among the 12 showing above-normal snow persistence in 2026 when overall snow cover across the Hindu Kush Himalaya was below-normal for the fourth consecutive year and even broke last year’s record-low deficit, a report said Friday.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Snow Update by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is an annual report that monitors seasonal snow anomalies in the HKH region and offers an assessment of snow persistence between the winter months of November and March.

Between 2003 and 2026, the HKH region experienced 14 winters with below-normal snow persistence, emerging as a recurrent pattern, particularly with increasing frequency and intensity in the recent years.

“This year, 2026, is the fourth consecutive year of below-normal snow persistence, with snow persistence declining further to 27.8 per cent below average and even breaking last year’s record low deficit of 23.6 per cent,” the HKH Snow Update 2026 said.

“The persistent decline signals a systemic collapse of seasonal snow reserves across the world’s highest mountain range, posing an immediate and escalating threat to water security for nearly two billion people who depend on the 12 major river basins originating in the HKH,” it said.

ICIMOD defines snow persistence as the fraction of time snow remains on the ground after snowfall.

Ten of those basins now have below-normal snow persistence. The Mekong, Tarim, and Tibetan Plateau have recorded their lowest levels in 24 years of monitoring, the ICIMOD report said. Only two basins recorded above-normal snow persistence: the Ganges at plus 16.3 per cent and the Irrawaddy at plus 21.8 per cent, offering limited local relief but insufficient to offset the regional crisis.

“In contrast, extreme deficits persist in the Mekong at minus 59.5 per cent, the Tibetan Plateau at minus 47.4 per cent, and the Salween at minus 41.8 per cent,” the Snow Update 2026 said.

“What we are seeing is a persistent trend where the seasonal snow reservoir is shrinking, year after year,” said Sher Muhammad, author of the HKH Snow Update 2026. “The 2026 numbers confirm a breaking point: ten out of twelve basins are below normal, and several have hit their lowest recorded persistence in two decades.”

Almost 240 million people depend on the glaciers and 10 major rivers, such as Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra, originating in the Himalayas. Another billion people living downstream of these rivers across eight countries, including India, too are dependent on the glacier-fed rivers.

In the Ganges basin, the snow persistence this year was 16.3 per cent above normal, making the number of below-normal and above-normal snow years equal over the past 24 years.