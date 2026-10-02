ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Group Says Probe Confirms It Did Not Ask Eiffel Tower To Remove Women Employees During Visit

Paris: A Hindu religious group has said investigations have established it did not request female employees be "hidden, removed or excluded" during its delegation's visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

This came after Eiffel Tower staff went on strike last month over allegations that female employees were moved away during a visit by around 100 people associated with BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam) Swaminarayan Sanstha. The strike triggered a day-long closure of the iconic monument located in the French capital.

In a statement on Thursday, BAPS Paris said, "From the outset, BAPS has consistently stated that it never asked for female employees to be hidden, removed or excluded."

"The investigation establishes this fact that BAPS made no such request for women to be excluded along the visitor route," it said.

The group also reiterated its concern for employees affected by the events surrounding the visit and expressed hope that the clarification would help provide a "better understanding" of the circumstances and "allow everyone involved to move forward respectfully."