ETV Bharat / international

14-Year-Old Hindu Girl Goes Missing In Pakistan's Sindh Days After Abduction Of Two Minor Sisters

Karachi: Just days after two minor Hindu sisters were abducted and allegedly forcibly converted, another 14-year-old Hindu girl has gone missing from the same area in Pakistan's Sindh province. The girl has been missing since Wednesday, with her parents issuing a video appeal on Saturday urging authorities to intervene and ensure her safe return.

The disappearance comes amid a case that has sparked widespread concern over the alleged abduction and forced conversion of two sisters aged 14 and 16 on August 29. The two sisters were abducted from Ibrahim Colony in Tando Allahyar, approximately 200 km northeast of Karachi in the Sindh province.

The sisters were later rescued by police and produced before a sessions court in Tando Allahyar. However, instead of being handed over to their parents, they were sent to a women's safe house as the case remains pending.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the court on September 9 when the sisters pleaded to be allowed to return home. They told the court that two Muslim men had abducted them, forcibly converted them and married them.