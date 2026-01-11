ETV Bharat / international

23-Year-Old Hindu Farmer Shot Dead By Landlord In Pakistan’s Sindh

Karachi: A 23-year-old Hindu farmer has been shot dead in Pakistan’s Sindh province allegedly by his landlord for building a shelter on his land, leading to widespread protests by the Hindu community. The police arrested the landlord Sarfaraz Nizamani, and his facilitator, Zafarullah Khan, from Hyderabad on Saturday night, SSP Badin Qamar Reza Jaskani said.

Kelash Kohli was shot at for allegedly constructing a shelter in the land owned by Nizamani in Talhar village of Badin district on January 4. “A special team was formed in this case after the accused fled the scene and went underground, but we finally arrested him last night from the Fateh Chowk area in Hyderabad,” Jaskani said.

The Hindu community erupted in protests after Kohli was shot dead by Nizamani who didn’t want him building a shelter on his land. Kohli succumbed at a hospital due to the bullet wounds. An FIR was filed by his brother Poon Kumar Kohli after which the police team was formed. Shiva Kaachi, who runs a welfare trust for the Hindu minorities in Sindh, said it was important for the police to arrest the culprit.