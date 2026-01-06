Hindu Bizman-Journalist Fatally Shot In The Head By Unidentified Miscreants In Bangladesh
The shooting marks the latest in a spate of violent incidents against minorities in the country, especially the Hindu community members.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Bangladesh was rocked by yet another incident of violence against minorities after a Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants on Monday in Jessore district of nation's southern belt, officials said.
The victim has been identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi (38), a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported.
"We have received information that one Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead at the Keshabpur area of Jessore," Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee President Bashudeb Dhar said.
Bairagi, who owned an ice-making factory in Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur, was also the acting editor of a newspaper called 'Dainik BD Khabar' published from Narail, according to the daily.
The incident occurred around 5:45 PM at Kopaliya Bazaar on Monday, bdnews24 news portal quoted Additional Police Superintendent Abul Basar as saying.
Citing locals and the police, Prothom Alo said that three miscreants on a motorcycle called him from the ice factory and took him to the alley in front of Kapalia Clinic and Diagnostic Centre on the west side of Kopaliya Bazar and then shot him in the head from close range before fleeing the scene. The victim died on the spot.
"Bairagi was shot three times in the head and his throat was slit," Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md. Rajiullah Khan was quoted as saying by the daily.
Police have initiated an investigation to nab the assailants and ascertain the reason behind the murder.
Police said Bairagi "appeared to be a victim of an internal feud" of the banned Purbo Banglar Communist Party, describing him as an "active member" of the group.
There are four cases registered against the deceased in two police stations, they said. However, details of these cases were not known.
Monday's shooting marks the latest in a spate of violent incidents against minorities, especially the Hindu community members.
On January 3, Khokon Chandra Das (50) died after he was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire. On December 24, a Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was lynched over alleged extortion in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila. On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city. Unidentified men set the house of Qatari expatriate workers Shukh Shil and Anil Shil on fire in the Raojan area on the outskirts of Chattogram on December 23, but the residents managed to escape unharmed.
In the wake of the recent spate of violence targeting the minority community in the country, political observers believe mob violence or clandestine attacks have emerged as a major crisis in Bangladesh's political landscape.
As per the 2022 census, approximately 13.13 million Hindus resided in Bangladesh, constituting about 7.95 percent of the total population. (With PTI Inputs)
Also read: