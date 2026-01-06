ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Bizman-Journalist Fatally Shot In The Head By Unidentified Miscreants In Bangladesh

Members of Hindu organisations express their rage during a protest against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh , in Bengaluru ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Bangladesh was rocked by yet another incident of violence against minorities after a Hindu businessman, who was also the acting editor of a newspaper, was fatally shot in the head by unidentified assailants on Monday in Jessore district of nation's southern belt, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi (38), a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore in Khulna Division, Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

"We have received information that one Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead at the Keshabpur area of Jessore," Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee President Bashudeb Dhar said.

Bairagi, who owned an ice-making factory in Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur, was also the acting editor of a newspaper called 'Dainik BD Khabar' published from Narail, according to the daily.

The incident occurred around 5:45 PM at Kopaliya Bazaar on Monday, bdnews24 news portal quoted Additional Police Superintendent Abul Basar as saying.

Citing locals and the police, Prothom Alo said that three miscreants on a motorcycle called him from the ice factory and took him to the alley in front of Kapalia Clinic and Diagnostic Centre on the west side of Kopaliya Bazar and then shot him in the head from close range before fleeing the scene. The victim died on the spot.

"Bairagi was shot three times in the head and his throat was slit," Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md. Rajiullah Khan was quoted as saying by the daily.