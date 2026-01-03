ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Businessman Dies Three Days After Attack In Bangladesh

Dhaka: A Hindu businessman, who was brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire three days ago, died on Saturday in Bangladesh, reports and minority faith group leader said. This is the fifth death of a person from Hindu community since December and radical groups in Bangladesh are visibly trying to intimidate the minority faiths, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council spokesman Kajol Debnath said.

Khokon Chandra Das, 50, was assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar in Damudya in Shariatpur district, about 100 kilometres south of Dhaka, on Wednesday night while returning home after closing his shop. “Das died this morning after battling for life for three days,” Debnath confirmed.

Das, who ran a medicine shop and mobile banking business, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers intercepted the vehicle and allegedly beat him up, hacked him with sharp weapons and then poured petrol on his head before setting him on fire, media reports had said on Thursday.

In a bid to save himself, Das jumped into a roadside pond as locals raised an alarm. The attackers fled the scene, police said, adding that he was rescued by locals, taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, and then referred to Dhaka due to the severity of his injuries. Doctors in Dhaka said Das suffered multiple injuries across his body, including a serious wound to his abdomen, along with burn injuries on his face, head and hands.

“This is the fifth death of a Hindu man in one month (December). During the month we recorded seven attacks on the community,” Debnath said, fearing rightwing radical groups in Bangladesh were trying to intimidate the minority faiths.