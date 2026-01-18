ETV Bharat / international

Hindu Businessman Beaten To Death In Bangladesh Over Bananas, 3 Detained

Dhaka: A Hindu businessman was beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Gazipur by three members of a family following a dispute over bananas, local media reported.

It has not been confirmed whether the incident that occurred on Saturday in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur district is related to the recent spate of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The deceased, Liton Chandra Ghosh, 55, was the owner of ‘Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel’, The Daily Star reported. According to Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station, three members of a family -- Swapan Mia, 55, his wife Majeda Khatun, 45, and their son Masum Mia, 28 -- have been detained for their suspected involvement in the killing.