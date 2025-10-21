ETV Bharat / international

Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Deported From IGI Airport For Visa Condition 'Violation'

Orsini arrived in Delhi on the night of October 20 via Hong Kong after attending an academic conference in China. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A professor associated with the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London was deported from the IGI Airport over alleged violation of visa conditions, sources said on Tuesday.

Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Orsini has been on a 'Black List' since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions, they said.

"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said. "This is a standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he/she can be black listed," the source said.