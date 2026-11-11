ETV Bharat / international

Himalayas Agenda Left Off COP31 Formal List As Major Blocs Withhold Support: Nepal FM

Antalya: An agenda item on the Himalayas proposed by Nepal, Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan has not been included in the formal list of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) after failing to secure the backing of the developed nations.

The COP 31 commenced on Monday in Antalya, Turkiye. Agenda items refer to the list of topics that are formally taken up for discussion at the conference every year.

Speaking to PTI at COP31, Shisir Khanal, Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday that the three countries would continue to face challenges in getting the issue formally recognised without the support of major countries.

He said some nations explicitly backed the proposal raised on Monday, while others remained reluctant. “This is part of a big negotiation. Different major blocs did not support it, and that made it difficult for the agenda to go through. From our side, we pushed as hard as we could.

There were different voices in the room. Some explicitly supported our agenda, while others were quite reluctant,” he said. A source with direct knowledge of the discussions said developed nations did not show interest when the three countries formally pushed the proposal.

People walk through the venue at the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday. (AP)

“The agenda focused on the Himalayas was clearly diluted, and it was the European Union which did not show any interest in this agenda. Even though the issue is not completely off the charts, a high-level dialogue is expected on it soon,” the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The source added that developing nations did not object to or block the proposal when it was raised. Asked which countries supported the proposal, Khanal said several Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and mountain nations were positive, while developed countries were reluctant to take up a new agenda.

According to the Nepal government, a research dialogue is expected during the upcoming sessions at COP31, and the presidency has assured that a final text addressing mountain-related issues will be included in the conference's outcome document.

“Compared to the past, we feel there is positive momentum, with the world community increasingly seeing the mountain issue as one of the core issues. That recognition is building. It may take some time to get where we really want to be, but we feel we are on a positive track,” Khanal said.

Asked why Nepal was emphasising the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature overshoot in its proposal, Khanal said there was an urgent need to understand the consequences as global temperatures approach that threshold.

He said early signs linked the recent mountain collapse on Nepal's side of the border to warming of around 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past few months.