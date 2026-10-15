ETV Bharat / international

Hillary, Tillis Question Elon Musk Over Starlink’s Reported Disruption In Ukraine

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Washington: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Republican leader Thom Tillis questioned Elon Musk on Wednesday about reports of disruptions to Starlink terminals in Ukraine that affected its military capabilities.

“Don’t abandon Ukrainians as they fight for their lives and freedom against an aggressor,” Clinton, who unsuccessfully contested the 2016 presidential election against Donald Trump, said in a post on X.

Her remarks came amid claims that Ukraine said SpaceX had introduced speed limits on its Starlink satellite internet terminals, which led to the failure of several missions. “@elonmusk please tell me these overnight disruptions to Starlink terminals in Ukraine were unintended - that @SpaceX is doing everything it can to fix a temporary glitch,” Tillis, the Republican Senator from North Carolina, said in a post on X.