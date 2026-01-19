ETV Bharat / international

21 Killed, Dozens Injured As High-Speed Trains Collide After One Derails In Southern Spain

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media and verified by AFPTV teams in Madrid, shows emergency personnel working after a train accident in Adamuz, southern Spain, on January 18, 2026. ( AFP )

Barcelona: A high-speed train derailed, jumped onto the track in the opposite direction and slammed into an oncoming train Sunday in southern Spain, killing at least people 21 and injuring dozens more, the country's transport minister said.

The tail end of an evening train between Malaga and Madrid with some 300 passengers went off the rails near Córdoba at 7:45 p.m. local time and slammed into a train with some 200 passengers coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, according to rail operator Adif.

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente updated the death toll to 21 confirmed victims after midnight when he said that rescues had removed all the survivors. But Puente said there could be more victims still to be confirmed.

Puente said the causes of the crash were unknown. He called it “a truly strange” incident because it happened on a flat stretch of track that had been renovated in May. He also said the train that jumped the track was less than four years old. That train belonged to the private company Iryo, while the second train that took the brunt of the impact of Spain's public train company Renfe.

Iryo issued a statement saying it “deeply lamented what has happened” and that it was working with authorities to manage the situation. According to Puente, the back part of the first train derailed and crashed into the head of the other train, knocking its first two carriages off the track and down a four-meter (13-foot) slope. He said the worst damage was to that front section of the Renfe train.

When asked by reporters how long an inquiry into the crash's causes could take, he said it could be a month. Andalusia's regional health chief Antonio Sanz said that 73 injured passengers have been taken to six different hospitals. Some of

Francisco Carmona, the firefighter chief of Cordoba, told Spanish national radio RNE that one of the trains was badly mangled, with at least four wagons off the rails. The situation at the crash site “is very serious,” Sanz said. “We have a very difficult night ahead.”