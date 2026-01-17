ETV Bharat / international

High Seas Treaty Enters Into Force: What It Means For India

Strands of kelp rise from a thinned kelp forest off the coast of La Jolla, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: As the world's first treaty to protect marine biodiversity in international waters enters into force today, India joins 82 other nations, including China and Japan, in a landmark pact that safeguards nearly half the planet's oceans from overfishing, pollution, and deep-sea mining. India's ratification on 25 September 2024 positions it at the heart of this global effort, advancing its blue economy while promoting equitable resource sharing beyond national boundaries.

Known formally as the BBNJ (Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction) Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), this is the world's first legally binding pact to safeguard marine biodiversity in international waters beyond any nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

India's Strategic Gains

FILE - Common two-banded seabream fish swim in the protected area of France's Porquerolles National Park ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference on June 6, 2025. (AP)

For India, a country with over 7,500-kilometre coastline and growing maritime interests, the treaty offers significant opportunities. It enhances India's presence in areas beyond its EEZ, bolstering marine conservation and international collaborations.

The agreement promises shared financial benefits alongside new pathways for scientific research, access to marine samples and data, capacity building, and technology transfer, aiming to benefit humanity at large. When India agreed to enter the treaty in 2024, government officials underscored India's commitment to resilient oceans, aligning with national priorities like blue economy growth and sustainable fisheries.