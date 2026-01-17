High Seas Treaty Enters Into Force: What It Means For India
For India, this new maritime regime fosters strategic maritime security, innovation, and leadership in the Global South.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
New Delhi: As the world's first treaty to protect marine biodiversity in international waters enters into force today, India joins 82 other nations, including China and Japan, in a landmark pact that safeguards nearly half the planet's oceans from overfishing, pollution, and deep-sea mining. India's ratification on 25 September 2024 positions it at the heart of this global effort, advancing its blue economy while promoting equitable resource sharing beyond national boundaries.
Known formally as the BBNJ (Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction) Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), this is the world's first legally binding pact to safeguard marine biodiversity in international waters beyond any nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
India's Strategic Gains
For India, a country with over 7,500-kilometre coastline and growing maritime interests, the treaty offers significant opportunities. It enhances India's presence in areas beyond its EEZ, bolstering marine conservation and international collaborations.
The agreement promises shared financial benefits alongside new pathways for scientific research, access to marine samples and data, capacity building, and technology transfer, aiming to benefit humanity at large. When India agreed to enter the treaty in 2024, government officials underscored India's commitment to resilient oceans, aligning with national priorities like blue economy growth and sustainable fisheries.
The treaty promotes an ecosystem-based approach rooted in the precautionary principle, integrating traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science. It bans sovereign claims over high seas resources, ensuring equitable benefit-sharing from marine genetic resources, such as those for medicines.
India stands to gain from area-based management tools, like marine protected areas (MPAs), and mandatory environmental impact assessments for potentially harmful activities.
The Global Context
With 83 countries now party to the treaty, including maritime giants like China and Japan, ratifying nations now will need to collaborate on ocean science, aid developing countries in governance capacity, and align other forums, such as regional fisheries bodies and the International Maritime Organisation, with conservation aims.
Companies eyeing commercial ventures, including research on ocean organisms, must notify others and share findings. Proposals for MPAs in sites like the North Pacific's Emperor Seamounts or the Atlantic's Sargasso Sea can begin now, though formal approval awaits future conferences.
Conservation groups urge swift action to meet the 2030 target of protecting 30 per cent of oceans, vital given the high seas' dominance. Associated Press (AP) cited Greenpeace's global ocean political lead, Megan Randles, as saying the strength of MPAs hinges on firm government action to curb industrial fishing lobbies.
Notably, the US has signed but not ratified, limiting it to observer status. Yet, AP cited High Seas Alliance director Rebecca Hubbard as saying the treaty's vast cross-regional support endures despite US delays, proving environmental unity can outlast divides.
