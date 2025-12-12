ETV Bharat / international

High Commission Sets Up Centre In Singapore To Help Indian Women In Distress

Singapore: The High Commission in Singapore has opened a One Stop Centre (OSC) as part of the government’s scheme to support Indian women in distress overseas. The initiative has been taken under the Indian government's Sakhi One Stop Centre scheme, marking a major step in extending women-centric welfare initiatives overseas.

“The establishment of ‘One Stop Centre’ at the High Commission of India in Singapore will provide a comprehensive support system to Indian (national) women in distress,” High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule told PTI on Friday. “As part of this initiative, assistance would be extended to distressed Indian women to cover legal, medical and other expenses,” he said.

The centre will offer integrated support services including legal aid, medical assistance, psychological counselling, temporary shelter, and emergency response for women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, or economic abuse.