High Commission Helps Stranded Indian Tourists In Sri Lanka After Disruptions Due To Cyclone

In this image posted on Nov. 29, 2025, Acting High Commissioner of India to Srilanka Satyanjal Pandey meets stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. ( @IndiainSL/X via PTI Photo )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Colombo: As Sri Lanka battled the aftermath of a powerful cyclone, a top Indian diplomat met stranded compatriots at the Colombo airport, provided food and water, and conveyed that New Delhi will facilitate their swift travel back home. Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency throughout the island nation after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread devastation as it left a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure. In the latest update issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) here at 7 pm (local time) Saturday, the death toll stood at 153 with 191 missing since Thursday. In wake of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka is experiencing widespread flooding, landslides and severe service disruptions, including flight cancellations. The island nation is a popular tourist destination for Indians. “Acting High Commissioner @DrSatyanjal met stranded Indian passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo. Acting HC assured them of all possible assistance. He conveyed that the Govt of India will facilitate their swift travel back to India,” the Indian High Commission said in a post on X. The post on X shared photos that showed Acting High Commissioner Dr Satyanjal Pandey meeting distressed passengers.