ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah Chief Says Truce Can't Be One-Sided, Vows To Respond To Israel Attacks

People hold up portraits of Hezbollah leader, Naim Qassem, top, and late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as displaced residents drive back to their villages, in Jiyeh, near Saida, southern Lebanon, Friday, April 17, 2026, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. ( AP )

Beirut: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said on Saturday that the ongoing 10-day truce with Israel cannot be one-sided, vowing that his fighters would respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"A ceasefire means a complete cessation of all hostilities. Because we do not trust this enemy, the resistance fighters will remain in the field with their hands on the trigger, and they will respond to violations accordingly," Qassem said in a statement read out on TV. "There is no ceasefire from the side of the resistance only, it must be from both sides."

He also offered his first reaction since the ceasefire went into force at midnight on Thursday (2100 GMT), with the terms shared by the US State Department. Qassem called it "an insult to our country and our homeland, Lebanon, that America dictates its text and speaks on behalf of the Lebanese government".

The truce came days after Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the US met in Washington ahead of planned direct negotiations between the two countries, the first in decades. "Enough of subjecting Lebanon to these humiliations by negotiating directly with the Israeli enemy and listening to its dictates, and by the shameful spectacle in Washington," Qassem said.