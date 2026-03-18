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Helicopter Crashes While Landing In Eastern Nepal In Khotang District, One Injured

Representational Image ( ANI )

By ANI 1 Min Read

Kathmandu: A helicopter has crashed during landing in Eastern Nepal, leaving one injured. The helicopter of Air Dynasty crashed while landing in Khotang District of Eastern Nepal while landing on a field, officials confirmed. "The helicopter crashed while landing in the farmland. It was carrying a dead body and had flown in from Kathmandu. No human casualties have been recorded. More details are due," Rekha Kandel, Chief District Officer of Khotang District, told ANI over the phone.