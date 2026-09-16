ETV Bharat / international

Helicopter Crashes And Kills At Least 3 People Near A Bus Crash In Los Angeles

In this still image provided by KABC-TV shows a helicopter that crashed near a deadly bus crash, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. ( AP )

Los Angeles: A helicopter crashed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, killing at least three people near a deadly bus crash, officials said. Another person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately clear, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear whether some of the people killed in the crash had been on the helicopter. At least one person killed was outside in the parking lot, Capt. Branden Silverman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said during a news conference.

“We’re trying to determine how many patients were inside the helicopter,” he said. The helicopter crashed into a parking lot, into or next to some parked vehicles, Silverman said. The parking lot is for a large one-story building, but the type of business was not immediately clear.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the helicopter crash, according to the fire department. The fire had damaged four vehicles and two storage containers, but was out by Tuesday evening, according to officials.