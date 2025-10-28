ETV Bharat / international

Hegseth Says US Carried Out 3 Strikes On Alleged Drug-Running Boats In Eastern Pacific, Killing 14

Pete Hegseth said Mexican search and rescue authorities “assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue” of the sole survivor

Hegseth Says US Carried Out 3 Strikes On Alleged Drug-Running Boats In Eastern Pacific, Killing 14
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center right, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, gestures as they listen to President Donald Trump speak to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the U.S. military carried out three strikes Monday in the waters of the Eastern Pacific against boats suspected of carrying drugs, killing 14 and leaving one survivor.

The announcement made on social media Tuesday marks a continued escalation in the pace of the strikes, which began in early September, spaced weeks apart. This was the first time multiple strikes were announced in a single day.

Hegseth said Mexican search and rescue authorities “assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue” of the sole survivor, but didn’t say if that person would stay in their custody or be handed over to the U.S.

In a strike earlier in October which had two survivors, the U.S. military rescued the pair and later repatriated them to Colombia and Ecuador.

Read More

  1. Ukraine Mourns Two Journalists Killed By A Russian Drone Strike
  2. Another US Strike In Caribbean Targets Alleged Drug-Running Boat, Killing 6, Hegseth Says

TAGGED:

EASTERN PACIFIC
US STRIKE
TRUMP
HEGSETH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.