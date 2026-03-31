ETV Bharat / international

Hegseth Says Britain And Other Allies Should ‘Step Up’ To Open The Strait Of Hormuz

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine speak to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said there are countries around the world that ought be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well. Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine have wrapped up a news conference at the Pentagon.

Speaking at the conference, he said, “It’s not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well.” Hegseth said the U.S. undertook the war in Iran for the “free world” and questioned the value of the NATO alliance if those countries don’t stand with America.

Hegseth pointed to a social media post from President Donald Trump about allies and said Iranian missiles don’t reach the U.S. but could hit allies and others. “The president’s pointing out you don’t have much of an, an alliance if you have countries that are not willing to stand with you when you need them,” Hegseth said.