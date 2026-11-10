ETV Bharat / international

Hegseth Calls Iran War Necessary And Waves Off Noise Of Expected Impeachment Push

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

WASHINGTON: Facing an expected impeachment resolution in Congress, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he’s eager to litigate the military actions that he and President Donald Trump have taken against Iran, Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela's previous leaders.

“If you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolás Maduro, you’re taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished, which is historic,” Hegseth told reporters Monday, using the military code names for the Iran war and campaign of strikes to halt the Houthis' attacks on shipping in the Middle East.

Hegseth also announced that he would hold a rare news conference on Tuesday — his first in over 180 days — on the impeachment threat. His last briefing was in May, and he has not held one on the Iran war, strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats or other U.S. military actions since then. The Pentagon chief is bearing the brunt of anger and calls for his ouster after the Iran war and its economic impact contributed to severe Republican losses in the midterm elections that cost the party control of Congress. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has pushed forward an impeachment resolution over the objections of House GOP leadership as momentum grows to hold Hegseth accountable for the conflict. Hegseth, after giving a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, brushed aside the possible impeachment push. “There’s a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success,” he told reporters. He added that “if we want to litigate" the military actions that the Trump administration has taken, "I’m happy to do it all day long.” “My team, we’re not worried about the noise — it’s what I told the troops, too — don’t worry about the noise,” he said. Asked about Vice President JD Vance blaming the Iran war for the massive GOP losses in the election, Hegseth noted that Trump said he would do it again, and “I agree.” He largely repeated a line that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said to reporters a day earlier: “It doesn’t have to be necessarily popular, but it can be necessary.”