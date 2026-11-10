ETV Bharat / international

Heat-Trapping Carbon Pollution Drops, But Scientists Cite Iran War Rather Than Energy Progress

FILE - The coal-fired Mountaineer Power Plant, near New Haven, W.Va., operates across the Ohio River from the Lock 24 RV Park and Campground in Racine, Ohio, March 14, 2026. ( AP )

Global carbon pollution dropped this year ever so slightly, but it's more because of oil shocks reverberating from the Iran war than anything the world has done to fight climate change, scientists said in a new study.

In 2026, the world emitted 42.2 billion tons (38.2 billion metric tons) of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas. It’s a 0.4% decrease from last year, according to the scientists of the Global Carbon Project.

“It’s downwards which sounds good, but this is largely driven by the war in Iran, what’s happened in the Strait of Hormuz,” said study co-author Glen Peters, a scientist at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Norway. “So in a way, a little bit of good news, but for the wrong reasons.”

The war in Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping artery for petroleum products, pushing up global prices of gasoline and oil. They found oil emissions dropped nearly 2% and natural gas fell 0.3%, while coal was up 0.6%.

FILE - An oil pumpjack operates on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Venezuela, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP)

The international team of more than 140 scientists uses data from around the world to calculate the yearly emissions figure, with estimates for the last few months of the year, and then present them at the U.N. climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey. Their findings were also published in the journals Earth System Science Data Discussions and Nature Climate Change. Peters said they are certain that this was related to the war-triggered energy shocks because of both the timing and type of fuel emission drops.

If the overall carbon dioxide emission drop were due solely to a rise in renewables and a systemic drop in fossil fuel use, oil emissions “would slowly come up to a peak and then slowly decline afterward, whereas what we see this year is oil emissions are going up and then suddenly BANG, down 2%,” Peters said.

FILE - Solar panels operate at the Dalad Banner Photovoltaic Top Runner Base in northern China's Inner Mongolia province, June 12, 2026 (AP)

Previous carbon pollution drops

This is the third time global carbon pollution dropped in the 21st century. The other two times were because of the global recession in 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In those past two crises, people hoped the recovery from the shocks would emphasize clean energy, Peters said, "but at the end of the day, we seem to go back to where we were before.”

Outside experts greeted the figures with a mix of hope and skepticism that it will last.

Niklas Höhne, co-founder of Germany’s NewClimate Institute, said “permanent shifts are happening” especially with skyrocketing switches to electric cars and trucks, especially in Asia. So he thinks the global peak of carbon emissions is near or here.

But Malte Meinshausen, a climate science and policy expert at the University of Melbourne in Australia, said oil producing nations and companies not affected by the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz reaped “tremendous windfall gains,” and it boosts their efforts to look for oil outside the Middle East. That, he said, will dampen any short-term effects of reduced carbon emissions from the war.