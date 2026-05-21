ETV Bharat / international

Health Crisis Meets Geopolitics: Ebola’s Impact On India-Africa Engagement

New Delhi: A deadly Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has forced the postponement of the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV) scheduled from May 28 to 31 in New Delhi, underlining how public health emergencies can reshape diplomatic priorities and international engagement.

The outbreak, centred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) volatile Ituri Province, involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which no approved vaccine currently exists. The situation has heightened fears of regional spread into neighbouring countries, including Uganda and South Sudan.

Medical workers perform disinfection for a demarcated Ebola treatment center at the Mubende Regional Hospital in Mubende District, Uganda, Sept. 21, 2022 (IANS)

“Recognising the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the Summit and associated activities,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reads. “Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date. New dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course.”

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued an advisory urging passengers with Ebola symptoms arriving in India from high-risk countries to report to the health authorities before immigration clearance.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the outbreak was first detected in early May in Ituri Province in eastern DRC, particularly in the health zones of Mongbwalu, Rwampara and Bunia. The region is a conflict-affected and highly mobile mining belt near the borders with Uganda and South Sudan, making disease containment especially difficult. The first known suspected patient — reportedly a health worker — developed symptoms around April 24 and later died in Bunia.

An Ebola isolation center at a hospital in the Central Region district of Mubende, Uganda, Jan. 11, 2023 (IANS)

Initial tests failed to identify Ebola because standard diagnostic kits were designed primarily to detect the more common Zaire strain of the virus. Samples later sent to Kinshasa confirmed that the outbreak involved the Bundibugyo virus species, a rare strain first identified in Uganda in 2007.

The Bundibugyo strain is particularly concerning because there is currently no licensed vaccine or approved virus-specific treatment against it. Existing Ebola vaccines were largely developed against the Zaire strain, which caused major outbreaks in West and Central Africa in the past decade. WHO officials said it could take six to nine months before experimental vaccines tailored for the Bundibugyo strain become available.

According to WHO data released on May 16, 246 suspected cases had been recorded in DRC, 80 suspected deaths had been reported in Ituri Province alone, and eight laboratory-confirmed cases had tested positive for the Bundibugyo virus.