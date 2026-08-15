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Hawaii's Big Island Under Rare Hurricane Landfall Threat As Tropical Storm Lala Strengthens

This NOAA satellite image taken at 5:22 p.m. EST on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, shows Tropical Storm Lala as it approaches Hawaii's Big Island. ( NOAA via AP )

Honolulu: Tropical Storm Lala is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before reaching Hawaii's Big Island this weekend, forecasters said Friday, bringing heavy rains that can cause destructive flooding and strong winds that can fuel wildfires. The National Hurricane Center said Lala should be at hurricane strength by the time it approaches the Big Island Saturday.

If it makes landfall there, it would be the first to hit the island since 1871. Back then, according to a University of Hawaii atmospheric scientist's research of newspaper accounts, a Category 3 hurricane hit the northeast corner of the island, said Vanessa Almanza, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

"First time since satellites," Almanza said. "The latest forecast has it very close to the southern tip of the Big Island."

A hurricane warning was issued for the Big Island, and a tropical storm warning was in effect for Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Officials and residents braced for Lala regardless of whether Hawaii takes a direct hit. Shelters were scheduled to open, and various events were canceled.

"It doesn't take landfall to create destruction," Almanza said. "A lot of the impacts are felt outside of the hurricane."

The National Hurricane Center predicted 8 to 12 inches (20.3 to 30.5 centimeters) of rainfall totals across Maui and the Big Island, with maximum totals as high as 25 inches (63.5 centimeters) in some spots on the Big Island. Four to 6 inches (10.2 to 15.2 centimeters) were expected across the island chain.

The center also warned that the storm could cause "life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain," along with a dangerous storm surge and ocean swells "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

"Suffice it to say, this is an enormous storm," Gov. Josh Green said.

Officials urge taking the storm seriously

State Rep. Jeanné Kapela, who represents communities that are in the storm's possible track, traveled to the Big Island from Honolulu on Friday morning and called for people to be on alert.

The southern end of the island is remote and rural but growing in population because of its affordability. Kapela said she was especially worried about people who live off the grid in unpermitted structures. The area's agriculture includes coffee and cattle.

"We're encouraging residents to take this storm seriously, remain vigilant, and get somewhere safe before conditions deteriorate," she said in a text message to The Associated Press as her flight took off. "We're hopeful the storm moves through quickly, but we're preparing for whatever comes."

Green urged residents to be ready: "If you feel now that your house doesn't have a great roof or might not be able to withstand hurricane force winds, then first things first you go to a family or friend's house and you kind of hunker down there."

Kapela also noted that many parts of the state are still reeling from devastating flooding in March, saying, "We know how quickly heavy rain and flooding can impact our rural communities."