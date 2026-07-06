ETV Bharat / international

Have Support From India: Netanyahu Counters Vance

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday cited support from India, countering American Vice President JD Vance’s remarks that the US was its sole powerful ally “anywhere left in the entire world.”

Netanyahu told the ‘Fox News Sunday Briefing’ that Israel has the support of many other countries, including “a small country called India.” “We have some other friends, like a small country called India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people and, boy, do we have tremendous support there,” Netanyahu said.

Last month, Vance told a briefing at the White House that Israel should respect the US-Iran peace talks. Asked about reports that Israeli leaders were unhappy with the US-Iran agreement and were criticising President Trump, Vance said, “If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

Netanyahu said he was getting a lot of support from India on Facebook. “You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I have overwhelming support there. I may have many others,” Netanyahu said.