ETV Bharat / international

Hate Crimes Against Sikhs And Hindus On Rise In US, Say Groups As FBI Data Shows Decline Of 75

New Delhi: Hate crime incidents against Sikhs and Hindus in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 24.6 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

While there was an overall decrease of 7 per cent in hate crimes, as per the data with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), civil rights organisation Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and Sikh advocacy group Sikh Coalition, note “anti-immigrant rhetoric and attempts being made to portray Sikh and Punjabi truck drivers as public safety threats.”

The anti-Sikh hate crime incidents increased by 24.6 per cent from 142 in 2024 to 177 in 2025, while the anti-Hindu hate crime incidents also increased by 12 per cent from 25 in 2024 to 28 in 2025, and so did the anti-Buddhist hate crime incidents, which increased by 7.7 per cent from 26 in 2024 to 28 in 2025.

The total number of hate crimes published by the FBI for 2025 on August 14 shows a 7 per cent decrease from 11,404 incidents reported in 2024 to 10,606 incidents in 2025.