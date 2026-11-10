ETV Bharat / international

Hasina Has No Legal Option But To Face Death Sentence, Says Bangladesh Govt

Dhaka: Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has no legal option left but to face execution of her death sentence, the International Crimes Tribunal's Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said on Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of issuing her a passport or travel document.

The remarks came amid reports that a London-based legal chamber has approached the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi seeking a new passport and national identity card for Hasina, who has expressed her intention to return to the country in December and face legal proceedings.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her Awami League government. She was sentenced to death in absentia in a crimes against humanity case over the deadly crackdown on protesters. She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Islam said the former prime minister has no legal option left but to face execution of her death sentence, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

"If she genuinely wanted to return to Bangladesh, she would have come back while the trial was ongoing and faced the case. She would also have returned within 30 days of the publication of the verdict to file an appeal," he told journalists at the tribunal.

The chief prosecutor said there was no legal scope for issuing a passport to someone sentenced to death, citing the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973, which restricts issuance of travel documents to convicted persons, particularly those sentenced to at least two years' imprisonment for offences involving moral turpitude.

Crimes against humanity fall within this category, he said. Islam also questioned the legitimacy of the reported application, saying it had not been submitted by Hasina herself. He claimed that no publicly disclosed legal agreement existed between her and the law chamber.

"If she genuinely wants to return, she should make a written request to the Indian government seeking her return under the extradition treaty," he said.

Islam also questioned whether vested interests within the Awami League were using Hasina as a "trump card" to create political instability in Bangladesh.

On Monday, the chief prosecutor had said that the former premier's request for a passport was a "political stunt" and she has no genuine intention of returning to the country to face justice.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said reports that Hasina had applied for a passport were incorrect, adding that a law firm had merely sent a letter seeking arrangements for its issuance, the Daily Star reported.

"A law firm sent a letter requesting arrangements to issue a passport for Sheikh Hasina. However, a passport application must be made by the individual concerned, and Sheikh Hasina herself has not submitted any application. So, this discussion is no longer necessary," he told reporters at a weekly press briefing at the Secretariat.

Hasina, through her legal representatives at London-based Matrix Chambers, requested the Bangladesh mission to expedite the issuance of the documents as her existing passport and identity card were revoked by the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.