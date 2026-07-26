ETV Bharat / international

Hasina Arrest Warrant Tests India-Bangladesh Reset Ahead Of BRICS Summit

New Delhi: The arrest warrants issued by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others have created a new diplomatic fault line between Dhaka and New Delhi, one that could test India’s efforts to build a relationship with Bangladesh’s post-Hasina political leadership.

The issue assumes greater significance as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman prepares to visit New Delhi for the BRICS Summit in September at India’s invitation, while Hasina, who remains in India, has reportedly indicated plans to return to Bangladesh in December.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, the tribunal, which investigates crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, on Sunday issued arrest warrants for the 10 accused, seven of whom remain fugitives while three are currently detained in jail in connection with other cases.

According to the formal charge submitted by Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam, the accused include Hasina; former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal; former Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader; former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Bodi; former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Benazir Ahmed; retired Colonel Md Anwar Latif Khan Tushar, former additional director general (Operations) of RAB; Brigadier General Md Mahbub Alam, former RAB director (Intelligence), who was a lieutenant colonel at the time; serving Brigadier General Miftah Uddin Ahmed, who was then commander of RAB-7 with the rank of lieutenant colonel; retired Major Ruhul Amin Rajan, former company commander of the RAB Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf camps; and Squadron Leader Najmus Sakib Mahmud Raju, a former Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer posted in Teknaf.

“The prosecution alleged that the accused, acting individually and through a superior command structure, were responsible for crimes against humanity in connection with the extrajudicial killing of Ekramul Haque during an anti-narcotics operation in Teknaf,” a report on the New Age news website stated.

The juxtaposition of the two developments is significant.

File photo of Tarique Rahman taking oath as PM of Bangladesh (AP)

On the one hand, India appears to be signalling a willingness to engage with the new political leadership in Dhaka and keep bilateral relations on an institutional track.

On the other hand, Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since her ouster, remains central to Bangladesh’s judicial and political process.

This creates a potentially difficult issue for New Delhi as the new government seeks to consolidate its authority.

The arrest warrants are likely to further complicate India’s handling of Hasina’s presence on its soil.

New Delhi has so far balanced several competing considerations: its historical relationship with Hasina, its strategic interests in Bangladesh, the need to maintain stable relations with the new government and its broader commitment to democratic and constitutional processes.

The tribunal’s latest action means that the question of Hasina’s future is unlikely to disappear from bilateral discussions.

If she remains in India, Dhaka could potentially renew demands for her extradition or seek greater cooperation from New Delhi in relation to the cases against her.

This could place India in a difficult position.

Any decision concerning Hasina would have implications not only for bilateral diplomacy but also for India’s domestic political discourse and its long-standing security relationship with Bangladesh.

At the same time, India has an interest in avoiding the perception that its relationship with Bangladesh is dependent exclusively on one political party or one leader.

The invitation to Tarique Rahman for the BRICS Summit, therefore, assumes considerable importance.

India’s invitation to Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi can be viewed as an effort to establish direct political engagement with Bangladesh's new leadership.

The invitation offers an opportunity for the two countries to begin recalibrating their relationship after the political upheaval that led to Hasina’s removal from power.

It also signals that New Delhi recognises the need to work with the government that currently represents Bangladesh in the international arena.

For India, the BRICS Summit provides a relatively low-risk diplomatic platform for engagement.

Rather than making the first major bilateral interaction between Modi’s government and Rahman’s government exclusively about contentious issues, the summit allows the two leaders to meet in a broader multilateral setting.

However, the arrest warrants could cast a shadow over such engagement.

The presence of Hasina in India and the possibility of her eventual return to Bangladesh could become one of the most sensitive issues in any India-Bangladesh conversation.

Dhaka may see the tribunal’s proceedings as a matter of accountability and justice, while New Delhi is likely to approach the issue through the prism of law, diplomatic obligations and bilateral stability.