Hasina Arrest Warrant Tests India-Bangladesh Reset Ahead Of BRICS Summit
India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the BRICS Summit. He is set to visit New Delhi in September.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The arrest warrants issued by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-2 against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others have created a new diplomatic fault line between Dhaka and New Delhi, one that could test India’s efforts to build a relationship with Bangladesh’s post-Hasina political leadership.
The issue assumes greater significance as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman prepares to visit New Delhi for the BRICS Summit in September at India’s invitation, while Hasina, who remains in India, has reportedly indicated plans to return to Bangladesh in December.
According to reports in the Bangladesh media, the tribunal, which investigates crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, on Sunday issued arrest warrants for the 10 accused, seven of whom remain fugitives while three are currently detained in jail in connection with other cases.
According to the formal charge submitted by Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam, the accused include Hasina; former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal; former Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader; former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Bodi; former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Benazir Ahmed; retired Colonel Md Anwar Latif Khan Tushar, former additional director general (Operations) of RAB; Brigadier General Md Mahbub Alam, former RAB director (Intelligence), who was a lieutenant colonel at the time; serving Brigadier General Miftah Uddin Ahmed, who was then commander of RAB-7 with the rank of lieutenant colonel; retired Major Ruhul Amin Rajan, former company commander of the RAB Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf camps; and Squadron Leader Najmus Sakib Mahmud Raju, a former Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer posted in Teknaf.
“The prosecution alleged that the accused, acting individually and through a superior command structure, were responsible for crimes against humanity in connection with the extrajudicial killing of Ekramul Haque during an anti-narcotics operation in Teknaf,” a report on the New Age news website stated.
The juxtaposition of the two developments is significant.
On the one hand, India appears to be signalling a willingness to engage with the new political leadership in Dhaka and keep bilateral relations on an institutional track.
On the other hand, Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since her ouster, remains central to Bangladesh’s judicial and political process.
This creates a potentially difficult issue for New Delhi as the new government seeks to consolidate its authority.
The arrest warrants are likely to further complicate India’s handling of Hasina’s presence on its soil.
New Delhi has so far balanced several competing considerations: its historical relationship with Hasina, its strategic interests in Bangladesh, the need to maintain stable relations with the new government and its broader commitment to democratic and constitutional processes.
The tribunal’s latest action means that the question of Hasina’s future is unlikely to disappear from bilateral discussions.
If she remains in India, Dhaka could potentially renew demands for her extradition or seek greater cooperation from New Delhi in relation to the cases against her.
This could place India in a difficult position.
Any decision concerning Hasina would have implications not only for bilateral diplomacy but also for India’s domestic political discourse and its long-standing security relationship with Bangladesh.
At the same time, India has an interest in avoiding the perception that its relationship with Bangladesh is dependent exclusively on one political party or one leader.
The invitation to Tarique Rahman for the BRICS Summit, therefore, assumes considerable importance.
India’s invitation to Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi can be viewed as an effort to establish direct political engagement with Bangladesh's new leadership.
The invitation offers an opportunity for the two countries to begin recalibrating their relationship after the political upheaval that led to Hasina’s removal from power.
It also signals that New Delhi recognises the need to work with the government that currently represents Bangladesh in the international arena.
For India, the BRICS Summit provides a relatively low-risk diplomatic platform for engagement.
Rather than making the first major bilateral interaction between Modi’s government and Rahman’s government exclusively about contentious issues, the summit allows the two leaders to meet in a broader multilateral setting.
However, the arrest warrants could cast a shadow over such engagement.
The presence of Hasina in India and the possibility of her eventual return to Bangladesh could become one of the most sensitive issues in any India-Bangladesh conversation.
Dhaka may see the tribunal’s proceedings as a matter of accountability and justice, while New Delhi is likely to approach the issue through the prism of law, diplomatic obligations and bilateral stability.
The most significant obstacle to Hasina’s extradition lies in Article 6 of the 2013 India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, which allows the requested state to refuse extradition if the offence for which extradition is sought is “of a political character”.
This clause is central to the Hasina issue because the cases filed against her in Bangladesh are deeply intertwined with the country’s volatile political transition following her ouster in August 2024.
India could argue that the charges against her are politically motivated or arise out of political conflict between rival factions in Bangladesh.
International extradition law traditionally recognises the “political offence exception” to prevent governments from using criminal proceedings to target political opponents.
Since Sheikh Hasina was the head of government for over 15 years and remains one of Bangladesh’s leading political figures, India would likely examine whether the accusations stem from genuine criminal liability or political retaliation by the current dispensation in Dhaka.
If New Delhi concludes that the proceedings are politically driven, it can legally refuse extradition under the treaty itself.
Extradition treaties do not function as automatic surrender mechanisms.
Even if Bangladesh formally requests extradition, India retains sovereign discretion over whether the treaty conditions are satisfied.
For India, granting extradition could fundamentally alter its relationship with Hasina and her political supporters.
Refusing or delaying it could, on the other hand, become a source of friction with Dhaka.
The arrest warrants, therefore, have the potential to become a long-term irritant in bilateral relations even as both sides attempt to rebuild ties.
Against this backdrop, the September BRICS Summit could provide an important opportunity for India and Bangladesh to separate the broader bilateral relationship from the contentious Hasina issue.
A meeting between Modi and Rahman could focus on areas where the two countries have strong mutual interests - trade, connectivity, energy, border management, security cooperation and the welfare of citizens living on both sides of the border.
Such engagement would help reinforce the message that India’s relationship with Bangladesh is a relationship between two states and is not tied permanently to any individual political leader.
At the same time, New Delhi would have to handle the Hasina issue carefully. The most likely approach would be to prevent it from dominating the Summit’s public messaging while keeping channels open for quiet diplomatic discussions.
Meanwhile, Hasina’s reported statement that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December 2026 further raises the stakes.
If she does return, she could face the legal proceedings arising from the cases filed against her. If she remains in India, the question of her status and the possibility of an extradition request could remain a recurring issue between New Delhi and Dhaka.
However, according to Bangladesh-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, the ICT-2’s ruling on Sunday is “some sort of political vendetta”.
“It does not have any link with India-Bangladesh relations,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka.
He said that despite its absence in the Bangladesh political landscape, Hasina’s Awami League continues to figure in public conversations.
“That is why the ruling party and its allies are trying to knock out the Awami League from Bangladesh’s political landscape,” Tapan said.
Regarding Hasina’s statement about returning to Bangladesh in December this year, he said that it is a “symptom” of the Awami League trying to reorganise itself. “Though the BNP is inclined to its previous ties like with China, it knows that it cannot exist without India’s help,” Tapan said.
“Bangladesh’s relationship with India is unlike any ties it has with another country.”
The arrest warrants for Sheikh Hasina and nine others have arrived at precisely the moment when India is attempting to reset its relationship with Bangladesh.
The timing makes the issue diplomatically sensitive but also potentially provides an opportunity for both countries to establish clearer ground rules for their future engagement.
The September BRICS Summit could serve as an important starting point. A Modi-Rahman meeting would demonstrate India’s readiness to engage with the new Bangladesh leadership, while allowing both sides to discuss contentious issues without allowing them to define the entire relationship.
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