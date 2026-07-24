Has The Civilian Nuclear Deal Between The US And Saudi Arabia Hit A Road Bump?
The deal in itself had triggered concerns of a nuclear race in the region.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The US-Saudi Arabia civilian nuclear deal has run into diplomatic trouble even before the ink has dried on the agreement.
Within a day of the deal being signed, US President Donald Trump has linked the implementation of the 30-year civilian nuclear cooperation agreement to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered diplomatic agreements signed in 2020 to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
Trump, in a post on his Truth Social Account, not only said the agreement is subject to Saudi Arabia " joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords” but also wrote, “There will be no enrichment of material!”, injecting uncertainty into the implementation of the agreement.
For Saudi Arabia, accepting the accords would be a departure from its position that an independent state of Palestine is a prerequisite for normalising ties with Israel, noted analysts.
At the same time, the deal in itself had sparked concerns of a regional nuclear competition at a time when the US is involved in a war with Iran over the nuclear issue
Why the deal has attracted controversy
According to the US Department of Energy, the US and Saudi Arabia agreed to a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a 123 agreement, and a bilateral safeguards agreement.
The 123 agreement, which has been in negotiations since 2012, would pave the way for American companies into the Saudi nuclear energy programme, benefiting American industry, workers, and supply chains while helping to meet Saudi energy needs, according to the department.
"Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the US Department of Energy added in a press release.
It added that the agreement would be sent to the US Congress for review.
But what has triggered concern is what happens going forward, given that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said in the past that his country would build a nuclear bomb if Iran develops one.
The agreement comes even as the US has continued to carry out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in a conflict that Trump launched with the stated first goal of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and pushing it to surrender enriched uranium stockpiles.
Now, analysts noted that a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia could trigger a regional nuclear arms race by encouraging other Arab nations to pursue nuclear capabilities.
There is also little clarity on the deal itself. Trump, in his Truth Social post, has said "no enrichment" but hasn't clarified further.
But the agreement contains a provision that could allow for a “black box” uranium enrichment facility, which would be located in Saudi Arabia but run by US companies, according to the Wall Street Journal. This provision would be activated following a two-year study conducted by the US and Saudi Arabia. Experts believe that this would give Saudi enrichment capabilities.
The United Arab Emirates, in its 123 agreement, had agreed not to have enrichment facilities of any kind and accepted stringent International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.
The Saudi Ministry of Energy noted that the agreement “strengthens cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and advanced technologies,” and would facilitate the exchange of expertise, knowledge and technologies.
Why has Trump added a condition?
The deal had attracted criticism from among Trump's own support base, with non-proliferation experts questioning whether enough safeguards had been put into the deal.
"Congress should block it,” Andrea Stricker, the non-proliferation programme deputy director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote on X.
"If it does not, one hopes the policy will be reversed by a subsequent administration before too much damage is done in terms of watering down safeguards, setting negative precedents for other states, and failing to contain the spread of enrichment and reprocessing—which we just put back in the box in Iran via force."
Israel has also been against any other country in the region gaining nuclear capabilities, noted analysts, with doubts over whether Congress, where there is broad support for Israel, would pass the deal.
Trump linking the deal to the Abraham Accords has injected uncertainty into the deal.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that Trump had mentioned the Abraham Accords multiple times with Saudi leaders on numerous previous occasions.
"He has said if they don't join the Abraham Accords, the deal is off," she said. "So we'll continue to have those conversations with our Saudi counterparts moving forward."
There has been no comment from the Saudi on the conditionality, but analysts noted that the kingdom's position on the Abraham Accords has been very clear.
"The Saudi's had several times refused to join the accords. Their position is that there has to be a solution of Palestinian issue. This is their stand, not from now but from the last 40 years. They won't change it now," noted Zikrur Rahman, a former diplomat who has served in various Arab countries.
"Saudi's role as the leader of the Islamic world would get a huge dent in case any such initiative is approved. They will not abandon the Palestinian issue."
The strategic angle
Still that doesn't diminish the interest Saudi Arabia has in civilian nuclear energy.
For the US, there is also a strategic angle. The possibility of Saudi Arabia turning to Russia or China, which have been keen to participate in the Saudi civilian nuclear programme.
ROSATOM, Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, is reportedly among bidders for a civilian nuclear plant in Saudi Arabia.
Senior US officials have also pointed to the importance of the US having first mover advantage.
“Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner of the United States and when countries decide they want to pursue a peaceful civil nuclear programme, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the US-Saudi nuclear deal
"We prefer they do it with us than with some other country.”
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