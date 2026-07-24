ETV Bharat / international

Has The Civilian Nuclear Deal Between The US And Saudi Arabia Hit A Road Bump?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with US President Donald Trump, at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka on June 29 ( ANI )

New Delhi: The US-Saudi Arabia civilian nuclear deal has run into diplomatic trouble even before the ink has dried on the agreement.

Within a day of the deal being signed, US President Donald Trump has linked the implementation of the 30-year civilian nuclear cooperation agreement to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered diplomatic agreements signed in 2020 to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social Account, not only said the agreement is subject to Saudi Arabia " joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords” but also wrote, “There will be no enrichment of material!”, injecting uncertainty into the implementation of the agreement.

For Saudi Arabia, accepting the accords would be a departure from its position that an independent state of Palestine is a prerequisite for normalising ties with Israel, noted analysts.

At the same time, the deal in itself had sparked concerns of a regional nuclear competition at a time when the US is involved in a war with Iran over the nuclear issue

Why the deal has attracted controversy

According to the US Department of Energy, the US and Saudi Arabia agreed to a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a 123 agreement, and a bilateral safeguards agreement.

The 123 agreement, which has been in negotiations since 2012, would pave the way for American companies into the Saudi nuclear energy programme, benefiting American industry, workers, and supply chains while helping to meet Saudi energy needs, according to the department.

"Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the US Department of Energy added in a press release.

It added that the agreement would be sent to the US Congress for review.

But what has triggered concern is what happens going forward, given that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said in the past that his country would build a nuclear bomb if Iran develops one.

The agreement comes even as the US has continued to carry out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in a conflict that Trump launched with the stated first goal of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and pushing it to surrender enriched uranium stockpiles.

Now, analysts noted that a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia could trigger a regional nuclear arms race by encouraging other Arab nations to pursue nuclear capabilities.

There is also little clarity on the deal itself. Trump, in his Truth Social post, has said "no enrichment" but hasn't clarified further.

But the agreement contains a provision that could allow for a “black box” uranium enrichment facility, which would be located in Saudi Arabia but run by US companies, according to the Wall Street Journal. This provision would be activated following a two-year study conducted by the US and Saudi Arabia. Experts believe that this would give Saudi enrichment capabilities.

The United Arab Emirates, in its 123 agreement, had agreed not to have enrichment facilities of any kind and accepted stringent International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy noted that the agreement “strengthens cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and advanced technologies,” and would facilitate the exchange of expertise, knowledge and technologies.

Why has Trump added a condition?