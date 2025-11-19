ETV Bharat / international

Harvard Opens New Probe Into Ex-President Larry Summers After Release Of Epstein Emails

Washington: Harvard University is reinvestigating connections between its former president Larry Summers and Jeffrey Epstein, a university spokesperson said Wednesday. The university didn't mention Summers by name, but the decision to reopen a probe follows the release of emails showing that Summers, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary, maintained a friendly relationship with Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

“The University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted,” spokesperson Jason Newton said in a statement first reported by The Harvard Crimson.

An earlier review completed 2020 found that Epstein visited Harvard’s campus more than 40 times after his 2008 sex crimes conviction and was given his own office and unfettered access to a research center he helped establish. The professor who provided the office was later barred from starting new research or advising students for at least two years.

Summers said Tuesday he’s stepping back from public commitments. His office said Wednesday that includes resigning from the board of directors of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.