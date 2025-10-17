ETV Bharat / international

Hannibal Gadhafi, Son Of Late Libyan Leader, Ordered Released In Lebanon If He Pays $11 Million Bail

Beirut: A Lebanese judge on Friday ordered the release of the son of Libya’s late leader Moammar Gadhafi on condition that he pay $11 million bail. Hannibal Gadhafi has been imprisoned in Lebanon for a decade without being charged.

The expected release comes after his lawyers have said that he had been ill in his cell at police headquarters in Beirut. Libya in 2023 formally requested his release, citing his deteriorating health after he went on hunger strike to protest his detention without trial.

On Friday, judicial officials said he was taken to the Justice Palace in Beirut, where Judge Zaher Hamadeh questioned him and later ordered his release once the money is paid. Another condition for his release, however, is that he be banned from traveling outside Lebanon for two months.

After the session was over, Gadhafi was taken back to the cell. Judicial officials in Beirut said Gadhafi's defense team has filed a case against the Lebanese state in Geneva over holding him without trial, adding that the case is expected to be discussed in Switzerland next month.

One of Gadhafi's lawyers, Charbel Milad al-Khoury, told The Associated Press that Gadhafi does not have the money and does not have access to accounts in order to pay the bail. Al-Khoury added that Hannibal Gadhafi's defense team plan to lodge an appeal on Monday over the $11 million bail and ask that it be abolished.

“This decision is almost impossible to be met,” al-Khoury said about the bail. “Hannibal has been held for 10 years and it is not logical to release him for $11 million bail.”

Gadhafi has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 after he was abducted by Lebanese militants demanding information on the whereabouts of a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric. Lebanese police later announced it had picked up Gadhafi from the city of Baalbek, in northeastern Lebanon, where he was being held. He has since been held in a Beirut jail.

Gadhafi had been living in exile in Syria with his Lebanese wife, Aline Skaf, and children until he was abducted and brought to Lebanon. He has faced questioning over the past years over the 1978 disappearance of Shiite cleric, Moussa al-Sadr, during a visit to Libya.