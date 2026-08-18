ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Says It Is Committed To Gaza Deal After Kushner's Israel Visit

Palestinians remove iron from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the war with Hamas, repair and recycle it for construction, building tents or selling it, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. ( AP )

Gaza City: Hamas said on Tuesday it remained committed to the US-backed Gaza peace deal after White House envoy Jared Kushner spoke to Israel about steps towards the group's disarmament.

"Hamas is committed to this agreed-upon process. It is clear that, so far, the Israeli side has not given the mediators clear approval of the roadmap," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.

"There are timelines and procedural steps that need to be worked out in detail, but there must first be Israeli approval of the roadmap," he said.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, held a rare meeting with Hamas on Sunday in Egypt before meeting the following day in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has publicly rejected the latest phase of the deal.

Kushner, in a Fox News interview after the talks, said that Hamas's disarmament could begin in about 30 days and that reconstruction of Gaza would not begin until that happens. Kushner also said that the United States is "not going to restrict Israel's right to defend itself if there are any imminent threats" in Gaza.