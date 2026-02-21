ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Says Israel Must End 'Aggression' As Trump Board Plans Gaza Future

Muslim worshippers gather for Friday prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Alkanz Mosque, which was damaged during the Israel–Hamas war, in Gaza City, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Gaza City: Hamas said any discussions on Gaza must begin with a total halt to Israeli "aggression" as Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" maps out the territory's future, with Israel insisting on the militants' disarmament before reconstruction starts.

Trump's board met for its inaugural session in Washington on Thursday, with a number of countries pledging money and personnel for rebuilding, more than four months into a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. But the board meeting offered no timeline for Hamas to lay down its weapons or for Israel's army to withdraw from the shattered enclave.

"Any political process or any arrangement under discussion concerning the Gaza Strip and the future of our Palestinian people must start with the total halt of aggression," Hamas said in a statement late Thursday.

The Palestinian group also said arrangements for Gaza's future must start with the "lifting of the blockade, and the guarantee of our people's legitimate national rights, first and foremost their right to freedom and self-determination".

During the Board of Peace meeting, it was announced that a handful of countries -- Albania, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Morocco -- would commit troops to a nascent International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP that the Palestinian Islamist movement was open to international forces in the territory, but with caveats.

"We want peacekeeping forces that monitor the ceasefire, ensure its implementation, and act as a buffer between the occupation army and our people in the Gaza Strip, without interfering in Gaza's internal affairs," Qassem said. The ISF aims to have 20,000 soldiers, as well as a new police force. Muslim-majority Indonesia has said it is ready to send up to 8,000 troops.

- 'Security and peace' -

The Board of Peace was established after the Trump administration, with longtime mediators Qatar and Egypt, negotiated a ceasefire in October to halt two years of devastating war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The next phase of the Trump plan provides for the disarmament of Hamas, the gradual withdrawal of the Israeli military and the deployment of the ISF, with a transitional Palestinian technocratic committee overseeing day-to-day governance.