Hamas Launches Gaza Crackdown As Trump Vows To Disarm Group

Jerusalem: Hamas tightened its grip on Gaza's ruined cities Tuesday, launching a crackdown and executing alleged collaborators, even as US President Donald Trump vowed to disarm the group.

The Israeli military said the remains of four more hostages held in Gaza had been brought into Israel, a day after Hamas handed over the bodies of four other captives and released the last 20 surviving hostages. Hamas published a video on its official channel showing the street execution of eight blindfolded and kneeling suspects, branding them "collaborators and outlaws".

The footage, apparently from Monday evening, emerged as armed clashes were underway between Hamas's various security units and armed Palestinian clans in parts of the territory, on the fifth day of a US-brokered truce between Hamas and Israel. In the north of the territory, as Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City, the Hamas government's black-masked armed police have resumed street patrols.

When busloads of prisoners freed from Israeli jails arrived in Gaza on Monday, fighters from Hamas's Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades provided crowd control. Meanwhile, a Hamas security unit has been conducting operations against armed clans and gangs, some alleged to have Israeli backing. "Intense clashes broke out -- and are still ongoing at the moment -- as part of efforts to eliminate collaborators," said witness Yahya, who asked not to be named in full for fear of retribution.

Explosions and arrests

Another Gaza resident, Mohammed, told AFP: "For long hours this morning there were heavy clashes between Hamas security forces and members of the Hilles family." The fighting was in Shujaiya, in the east of Gaza City, close to the so-called Yellow Line, behind which Israeli units still hold roughly half of Gaza.

"We heard intense gunfire and explosions, and the security forces arrested some of them. We support this," Mohammed said, also asking not to be named in full. A Palestinian security source in Gaza told AFP that Hamas's security body, a recently established unit whose name translates as "Deterrence Force", was conducting "ongoing field operations to ensure security and stability". "Our message is clear: There will be no place for outlaws or those who threaten the security of citizens," he said.

Troops open fire

Hamas has, since it crushed rival Fatah in armed clashes, been the dominant Palestinian faction in Gaza since 2007. Israel insists Hamas can have no role in a future Gaza government, must hand back the remains of all deceased hostages and eventually disarm. US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan says that Hamas members who agree to "decommission their weapons" will be given amnesty.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House a day after visiting the Middle East to celebrate the Gaza ceasefire. "And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently." The 20-point document, endorsed Monday by world powers at a Trump-chaired summit in Egypt, says Gaza will be demilitarised and Hamas have no leadership role.