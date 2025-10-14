ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Forces Back On Gaza Streets As Truce Holds

Trucks carrying aid which entered Gaza through the Karm Abu Salem crossing, drive past displacement tents at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on October 14, 2025, a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions came into effect. On August 22, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza, the first in the Middle East, after experts warned 500,000 people faced a "catastrophic" threat. ( AFP )

Gaza City: Hamas security forces were tightening their grip on Gaza's ruined cities Tuesday even as global support mounted for a US-backed deal that would see them disarmed. When bus loads of prisoners freed from Israeli jails arrived in Gaza on Monday, fighters from Hamas's Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades provided crowd control.

In the north of the territory, as Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City, the Hamas government's black-masked armed police resumed street patrols. Meanwhile, a Hamas security unit has been conducting operations against armed clans and gangs, some alleged to have Israeli backing.

"Intense clashes broke out -- and are still ongoing at the moment -- as part of efforts to eliminate collaborators," said witness Yahya, who asked not to be named in full for fear of retribution.

Explosions and arrests

Another Gaza resident, Mohammed, told AFP: "For long hours this morning there were heavy clashes between Hamas security forces and members of the Hilles family." The fighting was in Shujaiya, in the east of Gaza City, close to the so-called Yellow Line, behind which Israeli units still hold roughly half of Gaza.

"We heard intense gunfire and explosions, and the security forces arrested some of them. We support this," Mohammed said, also asking not to be named in full. A Palestinian security source in Gaza told AFP that Hamas's security body, a recently established unit whose name translates as "Deterrence Force", was conducting "ongoing field operations to ensure security and stability".

"Our message is clear: There will be no place for outlaws or those who threaten the security of citizens," he said.

Troops open fire

Hamas accused Israel of breaking the truce by opening fire during the clashes. The military said it had only fired when unidentified Palestinians approached the Yellow Line. "Attempts were made to distance the suspects," a military statement said.

"The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat." Hamas has, since it crushed its rival Fatah in armed clashes, been the dominant Palestinian faction in Gaza since 2007. Israel insists Hamas can have no role in a future Gaza government and must hand back the remains of 24 more deceased hostages and eventually disarm.

US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan says that Hamas members who agree to "decommission their weapons" will be given amnesty. The 20-point document, endorsed Monday by world powers at a Trump-chaired summit in Egypt, also says Gaza will be demilitarised and Hamas have no leadership role.

Thugs and thieves