Half Of World's Population Faced Rising Income Inequality In 2023: Study

New Delhi: A new study has found that in 2023, about half of all people in the world lived in places where income inequality had increased, even though overall national income has gone up for 94 per cent of the global population since 1990. About one-third of people lived in places where inequality had gone down, while roughly one-fourth lived in areas where both income and inequality had risen sharply since 1990, according to the journal 'Nature Sustainability'.

Researchers, including those from Aalto University in Finland, said the study provides insights into trends in income inequality and valuable information to evaluate goal 10 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) -- 'reduce inequalities within and among countries'.

Adopted by member states of the UN in 2015, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a blueprint for achieving human progress, economic prosperity and planet health.

Three decades of income inequality data from across 151 nations was analysed. "While gross national income has increased for most people globally (94 per cent), inequality has also increased for around 46-59 per cent (depending on the national dataset used) of the global population, while it has decreased for 31-36 per cent," the authors wrote.

Lead author Matti Kummu, professor at Aalto University, said, "This research gives us much more detail than the existing datasets, allowing us to zoom in on specific regions within countries."