ETV Bharat / international

Hajj 2026 Begins: Pilgrims Head To Tent City Mina As Over 1.5 Million Arrive In Makkah

Muslim worshippers walk along the Grand Mosque complex under the water-mist fans installed in the holy city of Mecca on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. ( AFP )

Makkah: Tens of thousands of pilgrims on Monday started their journey to the tent city of Mina to begin the annual Hajj 2026 pilgrimage. More than 1.5 million pilgrims have poured in from across the globe to participate in the annual pilgrimage.

A large number of these pilgrims began walking towards the tent city on Sunday evening, as the mandatory stay and offering of specific prayers would be counted from Monday afternoon.

On Yawm al-Tarwiyah, the official start of the Hajj pilgrimage, global pilgrims will be joined by around five lakh domestic pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf countries. This correspondent witnessed emotionally surcharged people inside the Masjid al-Haram (Holy Mosque in Makkah) on Sunday as they offered post-dusk prayers of Maghrib and Isha before starting their journey to the Valley of Mina.

Tents housing Muslim pilgrims are seen in Mina, near Islam's holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on May 23, 2026. (AFP)

Authorities in Makkah said that all field and operational preparations for transporting pilgrims to the tent city had been completed. “A fool-proof security system has been established to ensure hassle-free transportation of the pilgrims to their destination,” they added.

The pilgrims will march towards Arafat and Muzdalifah in the subsequent days to complete the mandatory rituals of the holy pilgrimage. Authorities said that the air defence system is activated for the security of the holy city.

As a team of international journalists, including this correspondent, was given special access to the iconic Makkah Tower overlooking the Kaaba, we witnessed two helicopters hovering over the holy city for aerial surveillance.