ETV Bharat / international

Haifa's Liberation By Indian Soldiers Integral Part Of History: Israeli City's Deputy Mayor

Haifa: Israel's northern coastal city of Haifa on Wednesday commemorated the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who liberated it from Ottoman forces during World War I, with Deputy Mayor Sarit Golan-Steinberg saying their “courage and sacrifice” remain an integral part of the city's history.

The Haifa municipality, in association with the Embassy of India, organised the annual Haifa Day commemoration, highlighting the role played by Indian cavalry regiments in the Battle of Haifa on September 23, 1918.

"Haifa has not forgotten the courage and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers," Golan-Steinberg said.

"Their story remains an integral part of the history of Haifa and an important part of the close ties between Haifa and India,” she said, highlighting the annual commemorations and memorials across the city as "symbols of the historic connection".

As part of efforts to familiarise younger generations with the episode, students from the Ironi Gimel school attended the ceremony and learnt about the Battle of Haifa, the role of Indian soldiers and the enduring ties between India and Israel.

The municipality has also incorporated the story of Haifa’s liberation by Indian soldiers in school history textbooks and organises lectures at schools to make youngsters aware of its “real” history, contrary to the belief that the British liberated the city.

History textbooks in Haifa now teach the story to students from classes 3 to 5, while the Haifa Historical Society has been visiting schools over the past decade to recount the role of Indian soldiers in the liberation of the city.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav had last year recalled that he grew up believing that British forces had liberated the city until research by the Historical Society established that Indian troops had played the decisive role.

“In every school we are changing the texts and saying that it wasn’t the British but the Indians who liberated us,” Yahav had said.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Israel J P Singh paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the Haifa Cemetery by laying a wreath and recalled the exceptional courage of Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, popularly known as the “Hero of Haifa”.