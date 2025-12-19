ETV Bharat / international

Sharif Osman Hadi, The Critically Injured Bangladeshi Uprising Leader, Dies In Singapore, Yunus Promises Probe

Dhaka: Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch who was shot last week, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Unidentified gunmen last week shot Hadi in the head, leaving him critically injured. “Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said while addressing the nation.

Yunus promised swift action to catch Hadi’s killers and declared one-day state mourning. Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus in a nationwide televised address shortly after Hadi’s death announced a state-mourning on Saturday promising his killers to expose to justice and take responsibility of his wife and only child and called for restraint.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said. The chief adviser called Hadi an “enemy to the defeated forces and fascist terrorists, in an apparent reference to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League, and added “their evil efforts to frighten the revolutionaries will be completely thwarted”.

Critically ill former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that appears as the forerunner in the changed political landscape and its once ally now rival Jamaat-e-Islami too mourned the death.

Hadi’s death came hours after his family consented to a surgery to be performed in Singapore as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

The Mancha earlier warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested.

"If Osman Hadi responds to the call of his Creator and joins the ranks of..., the oppressed and freedom-seeking people of Bangladesh are requested to gather at Shahbagh to ensure sovereignty," the Mancha said, adding that they would “bring the country to standstill” until the demand was met.

"If the killer flees to India, they must be arrested and brought back at any cost through discussions with the Indian government," the platform said.