ETV Bharat / international

Hadi Killed Due To Political Vendetta, Chargesheet Names 17: Bangladesh Police

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. ( AFP )

Dhaka: Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed due to "political vengeance" at the behest of the Awami League, Bangladesh police said on Tuesday as it pressed formal charges against 17 people in connection with the murder.

"Through public rallies and social media, Hadi had strongly criticised the past activities of the now-banned Awami League and Chhatra League. Hadi's outspoken remarks angered leaders and activists of Chhatra League and its affiliated groups," Md Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch, was quoted as saying by news portal tbsnews.net. The Chhatra League is the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

"Considering the political identities of the accused and the victim's previous political statements, the investigation has revealed that Hadi was shot dead due to political vengeance," Islam told a press briefing in Dhaka, after submitting the chargesheet in the Hadi murder case to the court.

The chargesheet was filed against 17 people, including prime suspect Faisal Karim Masud, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported, quoting Islam. He said 12 of the 17 charge-sheeted accused have been arrested so far, while five remain at large.

Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Hadi, 32, rose to national prominence during the July-August 2024 mass protests that led to the fall of the Hasina-led government, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka.