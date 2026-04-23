ETV Bharat / international

Hackers Breach Lanka's Finance Ministry's Computer System, Carried Out Theft

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry has said that the computer system of the External Resources Department has been hacked by cyber hackers who gained unauthorised access and carried out a theft involving a foreign currency payment.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development on Wednesday said it has already lodged complaints with law enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions regarding the theft.

"Cyber hackers have gained unauthorised access to the computer system of an External Resources Department within the institution," the ministry statement said.