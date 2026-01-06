ETV Bharat / international

Gustavo Petro Pushes Back At US Critics, Warns Against Threats To Colombia’s Sovereignty

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he would first verify whether Trump’s comments had been accurately translated by the media before issuing a detailed response. ( File Photo/AFP )

Bogotá: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday issued a strongly worded statement responding to reported remarks by former US President Donald Trump and US Senator Marco Rubio, warning against what he described as “illegitimate threats” and alleged attempts to undermine Colombia’s sovereignty.

According to AP, Trump, in a back-and-forth with reporters on Monday, had said Colombia is “run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

The Trump administration imposed sanctions in October on Petro, his family and a member of his government over accusations of involvement in the global drug trade. Colombia is considered the epicentre of the world’s cocaine trade.

Petro said he would first verify whether Trump’s comments had been accurately translated by the media before issuing a detailed response. Turning to Rubio, Petro rejected claims that Colombia’s president lacked authority over the security forces, urging the senator to “read the Constitution of Colombia” and accusing unnamed Colombian political interests, allegedly linked to organised crime, of spreading misinformation to damage US-Colombia relations.

The Colombian president asserted that, under the 1991 Constitution, he is the supreme commander of the country’s military and police. He linked the Constitution’s origins to the peace process that followed the demobilisation of the M-19 guerrilla group, of which he was once a member, and said it established a social state under the rule of law.