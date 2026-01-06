Gustavo Petro Pushes Back At US Critics, Warns Against Threats To Colombia’s Sovereignty
Responding to remarks attributed to Trump and Rubio, Gustavo Petro asserted command over Colombia’s forces and defended his legitimacy, warning against any actions.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Bogotá: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday issued a strongly worded statement responding to reported remarks by former US President Donald Trump and US Senator Marco Rubio, warning against what he described as “illegitimate threats” and alleged attempts to undermine Colombia’s sovereignty.
According to AP, Trump, in a back-and-forth with reporters on Monday, had said Colombia is “run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”
The Trump administration imposed sanctions in October on Petro, his family and a member of his government over accusations of involvement in the global drug trade. Colombia is considered the epicentre of the world’s cocaine trade.
Hoy veré si las palabras en inglés de Trump se traducen como dice la prensa nacional. Por tanto, más tarde las responderé hasta saber lo que significa realmente la amenaza ilegítima de Trump.— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 5, 2026
Petro said he would first verify whether Trump’s comments had been accurately translated by the media before issuing a detailed response. Turning to Rubio, Petro rejected claims that Colombia’s president lacked authority over the security forces, urging the senator to “read the Constitution of Colombia” and accusing unnamed Colombian political interests, allegedly linked to organised crime, of spreading misinformation to damage US-Colombia relations.
The Colombian president asserted that, under the 1991 Constitution, he is the supreme commander of the country’s military and police. He linked the Constitution’s origins to the peace process that followed the demobilisation of the M-19 guerrilla group, of which he was once a member, and said it established a social state under the rule of law.
Petro claimed that under his command, Colombia has carried out the “largest seizure of cocaine in world history,” halted the expansion of coca cultivation, and advanced a voluntary crop substitution programme covering 30,000 hectares. He cited operations in El Plateado, Cauca—described by him as a major cocaine hub—and said air strikes and security operations were being conducted in line with international humanitarian law.
Warning against poorly planned military action, Petro said indiscriminate bombings could lead to civilian casualties, including children, or reignite guerrilla violence. He also issued a sharp caution against any attempt to arrest him, saying such a move would provoke mass popular mobilisation.
In one of the most controversial parts of his statement, Petro said he had ordered the removal of several police intelligence colonels for allegedly providing false information, and declared that any member of the security forces who placed allegiance to the United States above Colombia should step down. He emphasised that the armed forces are constitutionally bound to defend national sovereignty.
Petro rejected accusations that he is illegitimate or linked to narcotrafficking, stating that his assets and bank records are public and limited to his salary. He said he had called on citizens to defend democratic institutions against any violent or unconstitutional action, while instructing security forces not to fire on civilians.
“I trust in the people and in the history of Colombia,” Petro said, portraying himself as a leader with popular backing and invoking the legacy of Simón Bolívar. He ended his message with a call for loyalty to the Colombian flag and sovereignty, declaring: “Free Colombia forever.”
(With Agency Inputs)