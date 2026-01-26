ETV Bharat / international

Gunmen Open Fire At Soccer Field In Central Mexico, Killing 11 And Wounding 12

A member of the National Guard stands at the crime scene where at least 11 people were killed and 12 more wounded during an armed attack at a football field in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on January 25, 2026. ( AFP )

Mexico City: Gunmen opened fire at a soccer field in central Mexico on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 12, authorities said. Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto said in a statement posted to social platforms that the gunmen arrived at the end of a soccer match. Ten people died at the scene and one died later at a hospital. The mayor said a woman and a minor were among the wounded.

Prieto said the attack was part of a “crime wave” in the city and appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for help to control the violence. The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said it was investigating and coordinating with federal authorities to reinforce security in the area. Guanajuato had Mexico’s highest homicide total last year. A local gang, Santa Rosa de Lima, has been battling the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.