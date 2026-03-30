ETV Bharat / international

Gunmen Kill More Than 70 In South Sudan After A Dispute At A Gold Mine

Juba: Gunmen killed more than 70 people in South Sudan over a gold mining row on the outskirts of the capital over the weekend, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday. A video of dozens of bodies lying on open ground was shared online, and a local journalist said many other victims are believed to have fled to the bushes.

The gold mining site at Jebel Iraq in Central Equatoria State has in the past been the site of violent clashes involving illegal miners. Gold mining in South Sudan is largely unregulated, with state governments operating their own sectors independently of national authorities.

Police spokesperson Kwacijwok Dominic Amondoc said he would share more information about the attack once he gets more details. “All I know is that unknown gunmen attacked Jebel Iraq at a gold mine. There are more than 70 dead and many more injured,” he said.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition, or SPLM/A-IO, condemned the attack on Monday and blamed government forces, known as the SSPDF. “Jebel Iraq lies within a zone that is entirely under the exclusive control of the SSPDF. Consequently, full responsibility for the massacre rests with the SSPDF forces that control the area,” a statement from the opposition said.